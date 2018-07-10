Hayes, Joan M. Dec 28, 1937 - Jul 9, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Edward Hayes; son, Jeffrey Hayes; parents, Sylvester and Dorothea Weber; three brothers and one sister. Survived by children: Kimberly (Richard) Small, Monticello, ME; Jennifer (Theodore) Vasko, Papillion; Scott (Julie) Hayes, Tekamah; Eric Hayes, Springfield; Desiree (George) Cheshek, Gretna; 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, one brother and three sisters. VISITATION: Wednesday, 5-8pm, at Mortuary with Rosary Service at 7pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 10:30am, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Springfield, NE. Interment: Springfield Cemetery. Memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.