Hayes, Corwin "Corky" May 1, 1930 - Jun 20, 2018 Corky died on June 20, 2018 at Crowell Memorial Home in Blair, NE. Survived by his children: Valerie Hayes, Vickie (Doug) Cameron, and Cyler (Dawn) Hayes; grandchildren: Rachel (Kiel) Woodward, Erin (Phill) Smith, Kiley Cameron, Natalie Hayes, and Lucas Hayes; great grandson, Desmond Montoya; his sister, Irma Senteney; sister-in-law Mary Jane Hayes; and brother-in-law LeRoy Evans. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, July 6, at 10:30am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair. VISITATION: Thursday, July 5, from 6-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Burial with Military Honors will be held at a later date at the Herman Cemetery in Herman, NE. Campbell Aman Funeral Home 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

