Hayes, Clovis O.

Hayes, Clovis O. August 21, 1940 - January 2, 2020 Prededed in death by his wife, Juline; brothers, Rayford, Harrison "Bobby" Brown; sister, Linda (Naima Muhammad). Survived by sons, Rashad and Stephen (Tiffany); brother, Kenneth; sister, Joyce Brown; nieces, nephews and cousins. HOMEGOING SERVICES: 11am at Open Door Baptist Church in Washington, DC, Friday, January, 10th.

