Hayek, James Leslie June 24, 1946 - February 29, 2020 Jim passed away at the young age of 73 at the VA Hospital. He was preceded in death by his mother, Enid (Bates) Hayek; his father, Grant Gabriel Hayek; his maternal grandmother, Ruby Bates; and infant nephew, baby boy Carrell. He is survived by his wife, Jan; sister, Peggy (Roger); brother, Jerry (Kathy); nephews: Chris (Leslie) Carrell, Jon (Monica) Carrell, Jeremy (McKenzie) Carrell and Jason (Rikki) Hayek; nieces: Melissa Carter and Tiffany (Jim) March; 20 great-nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Jim was born and raised in Omaha and graduated from Central High School. Attended Omaha University and then went to work for HDR. In 1968 Uncle Sam called and he joined the Army serving in Vietnam with the 172nd transportation unit. After his military service he began working for Northwestern Bell in the Real Estate division. Working out of the Denver office until this retirement. His first love was that of Sailing his boats at regattas on the coast and in lakes around home. His second love was turning wood; constantly making items for family and friends. The family would like to invite you to attend the GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, March 4th, 1pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors by American Legion Post 1. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
