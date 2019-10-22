Hayek, Enid Adelle Bates

Hayek, Enid Adelle Bates January 6, 1925 - October 20, 2019 Age 94. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Grant; mother and father, Ruby and Harold Bates, Sr.; brother, Harold Bates, Jr.; and infant grandson, Carrell. She is survived by son, Jim (Jan); daughter, Peggy (Roger); son, Jerry (Kathy); six grandchildren: Chris, Melissa, Jon, Tiffany, Jeremy, and Jason and their spouses; seventeen great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Special thanks to Enid's caregivers at Methodist Hospital. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 23rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Thursday, October 24th at 11am at Augustana Lutheran Church, 3647 Lafayette Ave. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association and Augustana Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

