Haye, Michael J. March 10, 1961 - February 4, 2020 Michael J. Haye, 58, passed away on February 4, 2020, in Redding, CA. Mike was born in Omaha, NE, on March 10, 1961. He is survived, and will be very greatly missed, by his wife, Charlotte; his son, Branden (Sandra); his daughter, Bria (Tommy), and their children Riley and Hailey; father, John; sister, Susan; brothers, Steve and Jeff; and their spouses and children. He was very close to and predeceased by his mother, Ann Louise Taylor Haye. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, February 22, at 2pm, at the Metz Chapel in York, with burial following in Greenwood Cemetery in York near his mother's resting place in her family plot. Memorials may be directed to the family. VISITATION will be held one hour prior to services. Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary (metz@metzmortuary.com). Messages will be given to the family. METZ MORTUARY 109 S. Lincoln Ave, York NE 68467 (402) 362-3351 | www.metzmortuary.com

