Hayduska, Paul R. Jr. December 6, 1945 - December 28, 2019 Loving husband, father, grandfather, and devoted friend. Navy veteran who loved the outdoors, carpentry, and jokes. His good humor and disposition will be missed by his family and many friends, some who reach back to his childhood in South Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Paul R. and Helen (Fiala) Hayduska. Survived by wife, Kathy (Kielian) Hayduska; children, Jennifer (Brian) Fox, Matthew (Sheerin) Hayduska, and Michelle (Tom) Kollasch; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Julia Fox. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel with Memorial Service at 6:30pm. Internment: Friday, January 3rd, 10am, at Omaha National Cemetery. A Dedicated Mass will be held at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Omaha at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

