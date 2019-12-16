Hayden-Mittlieder, Dorothy A.

Hayden-Mittlieder, Dorothy A. August 14, 1942 - December 13, 2019 Omaha. Preceded in death by grandsons, Brian Slobotski, and Brian Hayden. Survived by husband Herb; children: Linda Schoening (Bart), Sandy (Kent) Day, Brenda Wheeler, Patrick (Lill-Ann) Hayden, Michael Hayden, Troy Mittlieder (Diane), Nicki (Jeremy) Martin, Holly Daniels, and Johnnie (Laura) Hayden; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Kathy Iske; many family and friends. VISITATION: Wednesday from 5-7pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday at 10:30am at Roeder Mortuary. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY- 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th St. 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

