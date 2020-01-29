Hayden, K. Joan

Hayden, K. Joan April 10, 1942 - January 28, 2020 Joan was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Kathryn Cunningham; loving husband of 57 years, Kenneth Hayden Sr.; brother, Millard; sister, Cappie Wozny; grandson, Joseph Scott Hayden, Jr. Survived by her children: Laurie (Brian) Byrne, Kathy (Brian) Blauw, Kenneth Hayden, Jr., Joseph Hayden, Sr., Steven (Traci) Hayden Sr., Vicky (Jeff) Kilgore, Shelley (Chris) Ekeler, Tony Hayden; brother, Darby; twin sister, Jeanie (Gary) Williams; 27 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF JOAN'S LIFE: Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 4pm, with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). A light dinner will follow the service. Memorials to the family. To leave a condolence, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

