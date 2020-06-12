Hayden, Bradley D. April 8, 1966 - June 6, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, William W. and Corine R.; siblings, Lance and Dawn. Survived by brothers, Randy, Ward (Shelly), Sam (Jenny), Brett, Mike (Traci); sister-in-law, Jenny; nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 1-4pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10am, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

