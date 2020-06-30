Hawthorne, Hunter Philip

Hawthorne, Hunter Philip February 27, 1999 - June 23, 2020 Hunter Philip Hawthorne, age 21 of Bennington, NE died from an accidental drowning in Omaha on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Hunter was born on February 27, 1999 in Central City, NE to Jason and Danielle (McClure) Hawthorne. He attended school at Crestridge Elementary, Beveridge Middle School and Burke High School in Omaha. He participated in Track and Cross Country, graduating in 2017. He was also involved in the Boy Scouts, achieving the Life Scout Award. He had attended Metro Community College in Omaha and was to begin classes at U.N.O. in the Fall. Some of Hunter's interests were camping, fishing, gaming, watching movies and enjoying time with his Boxer, Dixie, and Zeus, his Bearded Dragon. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially his family at Geno's. But, above all he treasured the adventures that he shared with his mom on their many travels to fun and exciting places. They had a very close and special relationship. Hunter is survived by his parents, Danielle Hawthorne of Bennington, and Jason Hawthorne of Tucson, AZ. Other survivors include his grandparents, Tom and Hanna Hawthorne of Central City NE, and Dan and Stephanie McClure of Plattsmouth, NE; aunts: Jessica Borchers and her children, Hayden and Hayes, Annie Hawthorne and her daughter, Raelyn of Central City, NE, and Carolee McClure of Tulsa, OK; great-grandfathers, Ron Hawthorne and Dale Hedges of Central City, NE; as well as many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Philip and Bernardine (Bolling) Hedges, Jeanette Hawthorne, and Glenn and Edna McClure all of Central City, and Ben and Monica Zoucha of Clarks, NE. SERVICES: at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel in Omaha, with VISITATION on Thursday, July 2, from 1pm to 3pm, followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE from 3pm to 5pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Hunter Hawthorne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.