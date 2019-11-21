Hawley, Darlene Faye February 19, 1944 - November 19, 2019 Preceded by parents Ralph and Emily Robb, brother Loy Robb, son-in-law James Davis. Survived by husband Michael Hawley, daughters Lisa (Jeffrey) McDermott and Michelle (John) Romano, son Joseph Hawley, grandchildren Rebecca, Samuel and Michael, great-grandsons James and Liam. Visitation Friday 6 - 8 PM at Roeder Mortuary. Funeral Mass 9 AM Saturday (11/23/2019) at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 3601 N. 65th St. Omaha, NE. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to St Bernard's Catholic Church. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

