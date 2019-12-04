Hawkins, Naomi E. December 8, 1944 - November 30, 2019 Age 74, of Bennington. Survived by husband, Ralph; children: Deborah Hawkins, Michelle Hawkins, Teri Niemeyer (Lisa), Tracy Niemeyer (Bob), Paul Hawkins (Victoria); 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Gail Schroeder; beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at mortuary; CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Northwest Hills United Church of Christ, 9334 Fort St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to Northwest Hills United Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

