Hawkins, Lorraine J.

Hawkins, Lorraine J. June 10, 1927 - April 23, 2020 She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Hawkins, (2006); parents, Edward and Tillie (Bors) Odvody; son, Gerald Lee Hawkins; and brother, Norman Odvody. Lorraine is survived by brother, Roger (Joyce) Odvody; son, Wesley (Mary) Hawkins: grandchildren, Latonia (Justin) Fetters, Melissa (Ryan) Smith and Anita (Aaron) Wood; son, James (Peggy) Hawkins: grandchildren, Thomas Hawkins; Kristiana (Andy) Avery, and Jonathan Hawkins (Malynne); grandson, Eric (Samantha) Hawkins; and ten great grandchildren. VISITATION Tuesday April 28th 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary, 6505 S 144th, Omaha; details at https://www.bramanmortuary.com/obituaries/obituary-listings. Private Graveside Services Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to family for Make-A-Wish or Visiting Nurse Association. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.