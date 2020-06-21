Hawkins, James T.

Hawkins, James T. James T. Hawkins born on January 11, 1941 will be laid to rest on June 23, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Hawkins Skidmore; father, Ralph E. Hawkins; and brothers, Richard and Eugene. Survived by wife, Jan Perchal Hawkins; son, James D. Hawkins (Susan) of Tuscon, AZ; daughter, Jennifer Shaw (Monty) of Mequon, WI; six grandchildren: Amelia Hawkins-Conn (Zach), Jacob Hawkins, Nicholas Shaw (Althea), Melissa Shaw, Matthew Shaw (Jasyln) and Emily; brothers-in-law: Jim Perchal, Robert Perchal, Frank Perchal, Dan Perchal, Fred Perchal and Rick Perchal; sisters-in-law: Elaine Witt, Darlene Smith and Therese Lenhart; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, June 22nd from 6-7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 23rd, 10:30am, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Drive) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Hawkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.