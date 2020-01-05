Hawkins, Harris Neil October 5, 1925 - December 18, 2019 Retired Vice President from Mutual of Omaha Fund Management Company in 1987. Earned Eagle Scout honors and was a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, MN. Served in WWII as a U.S. Navy Airman. After retiring from Mutual of Omaha, he spent 29 years in Rio Verde, AZ and summers in his beloved Breckenridge, CO. In 2016, he returned to Omaha to be near family. Preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Hawkins Leonard. Survived by wife, Lois; children, Charles Hawkins (Jane), and Katherine Hawkins (Kandie Borchman); grandchildren, Eleanor Hawkins, Grace Leonard, and Brittni Redding (Chad); and great-grandchildren, Cale and Reese Redding. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 11th, 11am at West Center Chapel with a reception to follow. Memorials suggested to Concordia College, 901 8th St, Moorhead, MN. 56562 www.ConcordiaCollege.edu. Interment will be held in Rio Verde, AZ. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

