Hawkins, Emmet C.

Hawkins, Emmet C. Age 72 - April 30, 2020 Survived by son, Emmet Hawkins, II; daughter, Ericka Veland, Omaha; brother, Clevester (Doris) Hawkins, Clayton, NC. VISITATION: 11-1pm Friday, Mortuary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

