Hawk, Jack R. April 5, 1936 - December 19, 2019 Age 83 of Arlington, NE. Passed away at his home. He was born in Omaha to Allen and Mary (Campbell) Hawk. Jack grew up in Omaha and worked at Valmont Industries in Valley, NE. Survived by wife, L. Darlene (Taylor) Hawk; and son, Dean (Shelley) Wherley all of Arlington; daughter, Debra (Gary) Carlson of Elkhorn, NE; sister, Mary Ann Pickering of Omaha; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. FUNERAL: 10:30am Saturday, December 28, at Arlington Community Church in Arlington. Family will Receive friends Friday, December 27th, from 4-8pm, with the family present 5-8pm, and Masonic Services at 7pm, all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. VISITATION Saturday one hour prior to the Service at Church. Lunch will be served at 11:30am following Services at the Church, with BURIAL at 2pm in Hillcrest Cemetery, 5701 Center St. Omaha. Memorials will be dedicated by the family to Arlington Community Church, and the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com RECKMEYER-MOSER FUNERAL HOME 232 W. Eagle, Arlington, NE 68002 402-721-4490
Hawk, Jack R.
