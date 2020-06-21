Havelka, Lois E. April 24, 1930 - June 19, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Joseph. Survived by daughter, Vicky Havelka; son, Dr. Greg Havelka (Karen); grandchildren, Matt and Brad (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Everley Jo and Owen; and sister-in-law, Jean Svoboda. Private Family Service: Thursday, June 25th, at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel. INTERMENT: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society or the Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

