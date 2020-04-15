Havelka, Joseph F.

Havelka, Joseph F. March 10, 1928 - April 13, 2020 Survived by wife, Lois (Andersen) Havelka; daughter, Vicky Havelka; son, Dr. Greg Havelka (Karen); grandchildren, Matt, Brad (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Everley Jo and Owen; sister, Jean Svoboda. Private Family Funeral Services at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to Music in Catholic Schools or St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

