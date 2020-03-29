Havekost, Emily Rae

Havekost, Emily Rae September 21, 1981 - March 12, 2020 Omaha. Emily's birth mother made the loving and courageous choice to place her unborn child in an adoptive home. While in our temporary care awaiting final placement, Emily was diagnosed with anencephaly, the absence of a major portion of the brain. Adoption plans changed, and she remained in our care. Medical treatments relieved fluid problems, and doctors estimated a life span of about one year. After two years, we adopted her. The Lord's plans for Emily called for an extended stay. Her "tent" occasionally appeared to be worn out, but she was tough and fought for more time here before going Home. Her story is a legacy of two-way loving and giving with others. God viewed her inabilities as unique abilities to fulfill her purpose. She and some pals (along with their persistent parents, especially moms), inspired the start of VODEC's day program called Exceptional Living for the Multi-Handicapped (ELM) which now serves about 60 clients. Our amazing adoptive family circle grew when extraordinary circumstances allowed inclusion of Emily's birth mother and her family. We thank our gracious Lord and Savior, along with all those involved, for Emily's life a wondrous reminder of the sanctity of all human life. She is survived by parents, Miles and Crystal; siblings: Micki (David) Lutz, Matt (Sue); 3 nieces; 3 nephews; family and friends. Celebration of Life Service at a later date. Memorials to AseraCare Hospice, Nebraska Children's Home, or VODEC. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Emily Havekost as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.