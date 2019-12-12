Hauschild, Gladys

Hauschild, Gladys October 16, 1940 - December 9, 2019 Gladys Hauschild, age 79 of Omaha, died Monday, December 9th, 2019. She was born in Jefferson City, MO, to Raymond and Marie (Redden) Nixon. A graduate of Nehawka High School. She married Kenneth Hauschild on March 30, 1973. She worked as a waitress in many of the local restaurants. She and Kenny enjoyed being part of and going to the Cass County Fair. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a daughter, Kelly Dawn Graham. Gladys is survived by sons, Trent (Jodi) Hauschild and Randy Graham; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. She is also survived brothers, Irvin (Fran) Nixon and Raymond (Patricia) Nixon Jr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill (Cheryl) Hauschild, Betty (Bill) Neumeister; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, December 13th, 2019, 10:30am, at United Methodist Church, Weeping Water, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, December 12th, 2019, 1-8pm, with family 6-8pm, at Mortuary. Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Weeping Water, NE. Memorial to Endless Journey Hospice; Murray Presbyterian; or Weeping Water Rescue Squad. Hammons Family Funeral Services 207 West H Street Weeping Water NE 402-267-5544 | www.hammonsfs.com

