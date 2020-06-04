Haun, David John

Haun, David John David Haun, age 52 of Omaha, died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mildred Haun; Infant brother, Phillip Haun; and a sister, Cecilia Haun. David is survived by his brother, Joseph (Carolyn) Haun of Elkhorn; sisters, Jean (Rick) Hansen of Elkhorn and sister, Mary Jo (Bill) White of Slater, Iowa; as well as many nieces; nephews; and friends. David worked in the Customer Service Department at Aetna Insurance Company for many years. A Private Family Inurnment will take place at the Memorial Cemetery in Fremont, NE. The family is planning a Celebration of Life Service at a later date to be held in Elkhorn. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Haun as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.