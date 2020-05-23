Haubold, Marjorie F. June 3, 1931 - May 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Marion and Elnora Jacobs; brothers, Harold and Earl Jacobs; sisters, Ethel Sparks and Helen Larson. Survived by son, Terry (Linda) Haubold; many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the caring staffs at Aksarben Village Senior Living, Serene Care Hospice, CareBuilders at Home and Physmed. Extra thanks to special caregiver Cantrece. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery (Bloomington, NE). A private family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

