Haubensak, Karen A. Mar 11, 1967 - Aug 4, 2018 Karen Ann Haubensak, age 51, moved to her heavenly home on August 4th after a hard fought battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, Richard. Surviving her are her mother, Kathie; loving siblings, Heidi (Ken) Kantor of Colorado, James (Carrie) Haubensak of Springfield, and Leah (Dan) Pedersen of Illinois; eight precious nieces and nephews; aunt, Ellen Haubensak; uncle, Robert (Carolyn) Wiese; special cousins, Susan (Mark) McKenzie, Teresa (Kevin) Keyes, Tiffany (Mike) Herzog, Jon (Lindsey) Wiese; and countless friends. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 8, 2018, from 5-7pm, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). CELEBRATION OF KAREN'S LIFE: Thursday, August 9, 2018, at 10:30am at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church (15005 Q St). Memorials may be directed to Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church or the Open Door Mission. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com to leave a condolence. BRAMAN MORTUARY Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

