Hattam, Joshua M. November 20, 1989 - April 21, 2020 An avid outdoorsman and carpenter. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Peggy; sisters, Heather (Nick), Taylor (Aaron); niece, Nevaeh; grandparents, Jerry and Linda Fitzgerald; many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Due to current conditions a Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Road Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

