Hatcher, Gail L.

Hatcher, Gail L. February 12, 1942 - January 31, 2020 Retired from Millard Refrigerated Services after 42 years. Lifetime Member of VFW Post #2503. Survived by wife, Rita Hatcher; children, Kevin Hatcher (Julie), Kim Bartak (Stan), and Matt Hatcher (Jennifer); eight grandchildren: Jake, Jackson, Jordan, Carson, Kyle, Kody, Maddison and Mason; brother, Jerry Hatcher (Dee); nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Gladys Hatcher. SERVICES: 10am Tuesday, February 4, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. Burial with Military Honors in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials suggested to American Parkinson Disease Association. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Hatcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.