Hassler, Glenn John June 26, 1940 - November 2, 2019 Glenn John Hassler, age 79, passed away November 2, 2019 following recent surgeries. He was born on June 26, 1940 in Des Moines, IA, to the late Alva and Alice (Nesmyer) Hassler. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1958, attended UNO, and served in the United States Navy. After retiring from the Council Bluffs Fire Department, he enjoyed maintaining his acreage. He was knowledgeable about many things and spent most of his time in his workshop; fixing or building things or taking a nap in his chair. We called him "Mr. Fix-It" because he could fix most anything. His family was top priority for him and he enjoyed helping them in any way he could. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Duane; and son, Bob. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; daughter-in-law, Kelly Hassler; grandsons, Jesse,Matthew (Jennifer); granddaughter, Jenna (Joey) Stulgies; great-granddaughter, Paisley Stulgies; brothers, Don and Alva. Glenn requested there be no public funeral and just wanted family to be together to remember him. Memorials will be directed by the family. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501 (712) 256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
