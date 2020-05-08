Hassett, Thomas P. September 3, 1964 - May 4, 2020 Survived by wife, Jami; sisters, Mary Kay Keblesh, Colleen Norgard, Peggy Moraczewski, Genny Albrecht and Patty Lang; brothers, John and Jerry; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION begins Saturday, 9:30am, with a Wake Service at 10:45am, followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 11am at St. Roberts Bellarmine Catholic Church (119 & Pacific St). Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Nebraska sports attire. The services will be live streamed at stroberts.com. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

