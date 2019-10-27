Hasenjager, Eleanor L. June 6, 1918 - October 23, 2019 Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30th from 6pm-7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 31st at 10:30am, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.