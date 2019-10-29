Hasenjager, Eleanor L.

Hasenjager, Eleanor L. June 6, 1918 - October 23, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Stephen and Mary Hannis; husband, William; sisters, Carolyn Benedict and Florence Yanko. Survived by son, Jerome Hasenjager (Margaret); daughters, Lorene Melby and Joan Huston (Phil); grandchildren: Aaron Hasenjager, Matthew Hasenjager (Brittany Kelley), Liesl Hasenjager (Josh Brandon), Larry Czech (Timmie), Shelley Ornalez (Sam), Kevin Huston, and Mike Huston; great-grandchildren: Savannah and Seth Ornalez, Ethan Hasenjager; sister-in-law, Alice Birdner. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30th from 6pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, October 31st at 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4810 Woolworth Ave. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

