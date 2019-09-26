Hascall, Larry F. Age 65 Of Donna, TX; formerly of Valley, NE. Survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Jennifer of Gretna, NE; granddaughter, Henley Hascall; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill and Judy of Ridgedale, MO; and Chuck and Sherrie Hascall of Elkhorn. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, 2pm, at the funeral home. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the DC West Youth Sports. Condolences to reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.