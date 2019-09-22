Harwick, J. Dale October 2, 1944 - September 19, 2019 CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 11am Thursday, September 26, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 8009 Q St., Ralston, NE. Private Inurnment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

