Hartnett, Margaret E (Bowers) March 7, 1927 - May 8, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband Joseph, first huband William D. Bowers Sr., parents James (Ella May) Garfield. Survived by William D. (Christine) Bowers Jr., John Bowers, Mark Bowers; grandchildren Paul Bowers, Andrew Bowers, Jacob Bowers, Ellie Bowers; great-granddaughter Mirya; sister Arlene; cousin Anne Thorton. Memorial service will be Sat, May 16, at 1pm. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

