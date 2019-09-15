Hartnett, Henry Richard

Hartnett, Henry Richard October 26, 1926 - September 9, 2019 Omaha, NE, died in Manchester, IA. He was born in Omaha, the son of John and Rose (Brusan) Hartnett. "Hank" or "Sonny" was a South Omaha Boy graduating from South High School in 1947. Inducted into the US Army in 1951, he served honorably as Infantry/Radio man. On May 10, 1958, Hank married his wife of 54 years and former US Marine, Joan Arlene Huitt. Six children were born to this union. Hank's passions were his woodworking and accordion playing. Hank is survived by his six children: Mark (Helen Patrikus), Jane (Don Piegors), Ray (Jill), Julie (Levio)Orsi, Peggy Wiecek, and Ladd; his sister, Rita Costello; and 11 grandchildren. Hank was preceded in death by wife, Joan; and his parents, John and Rose. Memorials may be sent to Boys Town Nebraska. A Private Graveside Ceremony was held. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com LEONARD-MULLER FUNERAL HOME Manchester, IA 563-937-3112

