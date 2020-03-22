Hartmann, Marvin

Hartmann, Marvin February 2, 1933 - March 17, 2020 Gretna. Survived by wife Merlena; sons, Dave (Shelley) and Rex; grandchildren, Tori Hartmann, Brad (Carrie) DeMaio, Amiee (Kyle) Lane and Rebecca Hartmann; 5 great-grandchildren; family and friends. Gathering with family and friends at a later date. Memorials to the family to be determined later. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

