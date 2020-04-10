Hartman-Jewell, Carolyn

Hartman-Jewell, Carolyn November 4, 1961 - April 1, 2020 Carolyn passed away in Jackson, MI due to the coronavirus. Carolyn graduated from North High School in 1980. She married Bill Jewell a couple of years later and soon moved to Michigan to start a family. Although a Michigan resident, Carolyn remained a steadfast Husker fan. She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be dearly missed. Carolyn is survived by her husband, Bill Jewell; son, Billy Jewell (Janelle); daughter, Ashley Blalock (Andy), all of Jackson, MI; mother, Virginia Hartman; sisters, Marianne Frolio and Suzanne Shudak; brother, Tom Hartman, all of Omaha; and three grandchildren. A Memorial Mass is pending. Watson Funeral Home 2590 Spring Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49203

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Hartman-Jewell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.