Hartin, Mark E.

Hartin, Mark E. Mark E. Hartin, born March 27, 1952, died February 2, 2020. Loved by family and friends. Survived by wife, Polly; son, Andrew; and sister, Cindy (Steve) Devoe. Private Family Service was held on Saturday, February 8th 2020. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th Street Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515 lincolnfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mark Hartin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.