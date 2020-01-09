Hartigan, Thomas M.

Hartigan, Thomas M. April 3, 1950 - January 3, 2020 Thomas Michael (Tom) was born in Omaha, Nebraska on April 3, 1950. Tom was preceded in death by parents, Catherine Leone (Fitzpatrick) and John Dawson Hartigan, M.D.; siblings, Catherine Ann (Hartigan) Fehringer, Robert Joseph Hartigan, and infant Margaret Hartigan. Survivors include siblings: John Dawson Hartigan, Jr., Grace Marie (Hartigan) Schefter, James Andrew Hartigan, Daniel Edward Hartigan, M.D., Patricia Ann Hartigan, Kevin Lawrence Hartigan and their spouses; and a host of nieces and nephews. His family is grateful for his support and affection and ask that he rest in peace. He passed away on January 3, 2020. Family will receive friends Friday, January 10th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, January 11th, 10am, St. Cecilia Cathedral, Our Lady of Nebraska Chapel (701 N. 40th St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Siena Francis House, the Salvation Army, Creighton Prep or other favored charity. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

