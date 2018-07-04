Hartigan, Mary Elizabeth (Lacy) Sep 30, 1956 - Jun 30, 2018 Mary Elizabeth Lacy Hartigan passed away surrounded by her family on June 30, 2018 after a 15-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Born Sept. 30, 1956 in Omaha, NE, Mary is lovingly remembered by her mother, Virginia Lacy; brother, Pat Lacy (Sue); sisters, Sue Coleman and Nancy Taylor; husband, Dan Hartigan; four children, Andrew (Sarah), David (Maura), Matthew and Emily; five grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Lacy; her sister, Terri Baumert (Rich) and brother, Tom Lacy (Doreen). Mary grew up in Omaha and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Parish & School, Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart and graduated from the University of Nebraska with an Accounting degree. She held many jobs over the years, but her favorite was motherhood. She was a homeroom mom, chaperoned countless field trips and volunteered at St. Paul's Catholic School. Once her children were in school, she returned to the workforce and eventually was appointed Director of Merchandise for Golf Course Properties at the PGA Tour. She retired in 2014 to spend more time with her grandchildren and had a passion for crafts that she often gifted to friends and family. VISITATION: Thursday, July 5th, from 6-8pm, with the Rosary at 7:30pm, in the Chapel of Quinn-Shalz, 3600 Third St. South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 12pm Friday, July 6th, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 435 1st Ave. North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Interment will be held at 2:30pm with police escorts to Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery, 4750 Palm Valley Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to St. Paul's Catholic School, 428 2nd Ave. N., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 or Mayo Clinic Pancreatic Cancer Biology and Translational Oncogenomics Laboratory: Dr's. Kasi and Copeland research labs, 4500 San Pablo Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32224. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home 3600 3rd St S Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 (904) 249-1100
