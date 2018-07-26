Hartigan, Delores M. "Dode" Jul 28, 1928 - Jul 25, 2018 Preceded in death by husband, Paul W. Hartigan; infant daughter, Delores Hartigan; daughter-in-law, Susan Hartigan; brother, Richard Kudlacz. Survived by sons, Thomas (Gail) and Timothy; daughter, Mary Godberson (Joe); grandchildren: Erin Hartigan, Amy Krupski (Mickey), Blair Hartigan, Lea Hartigan, Kyle Hartigan, Paul and Owen Godberson; sister, Sr. Mary Kennan Kudlacz, O.P.; other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 27th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 28th at 10am, St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th St. Interment, St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

