Hart, Margaret "Peg" November 10, 2019 Passed November 10, 2019. She left behind a legacy of love and generosity. Peg would open her heart and home to anyone that needed it, once you were in you were family. To know her was to love her and what we learned was to not give up and keep a smile. Everyone that is still here will miss you more than you know. We will remember your hugs, kindness and dedication. We know you will always be with us and thank you for all you taught us. Any donations please direct to NE chapter of MADD.

