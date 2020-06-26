Hart, E. Darrell October 1, 1929 - June 21, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents. Survived by wife, Carolyn; children, grandchildren, along with many other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 2pm-4pm, with FUNERAL SERVICE Monday at 10am, all at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street (402) 496-9000 RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of E. Hart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.