Harrold, Mary Beth December 25, 1948 - March 3, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Earl Peppie; brothers-in-law: Ken Mach, Joe Ketchmark, Kenny Wolfe. Survived by husband, Jim; daughters and sons-in-law: Kim and Marc Vieth, Stephanie and Kent Crandall; grandchildren: Brady Vieth and Bailey Vieth, Taylor Crandall and Connor Crandall; mother, Ruby Peppie-Hinrichs; sister, Jackie Mach; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Carol Peppie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-8pm, at Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Trinity Lutheran Family Life Center, 520 W Lincoln St., Papillion. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials suggested to Midlands Community Foundation Mary Beth Harrold Scholarship Fund. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

