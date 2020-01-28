Harrison, Robert J. Age 72 Robert J. Harrison passed away January 26, 2020. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Havlovic; brother, Richard Harrison; sister, Mary Oborny. He is survived by wife, Rose (McHugh) Harrison; daughter, Teresa (Jarrod) Morrison; son, Ryan Harrison; many nieces, nephews and other family. Service times pending, please go to Bramanmortuary.com for more information. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

