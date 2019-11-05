Harrison, Mabel A. "Mel" December 12, 1923 - November 1, 2019 Mel was married to William (Bill) C. Harrison for 59 years until his death in 2006. She grew up on a farm in the Black Hills of South Dakota and was valedictorian of her high school class. She trained as a radio operator after graduation and was hired by United Air Lines and based in Seattle, WA, where she met Bill. They moved to Omaha in 1953, where they raised their family and retired. Mel was proud of her rural, Finnish heritage. She was a lifelong, eclectic reader, belonging to several book clubs and serving as a volunteer librarian at Elmwood Tower. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, walks, and family outings. She kept up with current events and was conversant on a range of topics. She was also an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She is survived by a sister, Elsie Bigelow of Edmonds, WA; four children: Laura (Michael) Pribyl of Omaha; Wayne (Jennie) Harrison of Omaha; Gary (Karon) Harrison of Clayton, NC; and Rebecca (Douglas) Philpott-Jones of Denver, CO; a niece, Penny (Dennis) Wight of Edmonds WA; 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-nephews. She was predeceased by her Finnish immigrant parents, Isaac and Laura Ala; her sister, Viola; and her brother, Alvin. Mel donated her body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. A family graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House or personal choice.
