Harrison, James P. "Jim" November 24, 1936 - January 23, 2020 Age 83, of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Laurie Hartz; parents, William and Elvira; and brother, Richard. Survived by wife, Bernadette; children, Steve, and Catherine (David) Sedlacek; grandchildren, Christina (Jonathan) Howard, and Cara (Nathan) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Solomon, Silas, and Sloane; sister, Charlene (Gerald) Steffes; family and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, 10-11am at Church. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, February 1, 11am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108TH ST. CHAPEL 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

