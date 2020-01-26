Harrison, James P. "Jim"

Harrison, James P. "Jim" November 24, 1936 - January 23, 2020 Age 83, of Omaha. Preceded in death by daughter, Laurie Hartz; parents, William and Elvira; brother, Richard. Survived by wife, Bernadette; children, Steve, Catherine (David) Sedlacek; grandchildren, Christina (Jonathan) Howard, Cara (Nathan) Nelson; great-grandchildren, Solomon, Silas, Sloane; sister, Charlene (Gerald) Steffes, family and friends. VISITATION: Saturday, 10-11am, at church. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 11am, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 114th & Fort St. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

