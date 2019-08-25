Harrison, Elsie

Harrison, Elsie June 25, 1919 - August 21, 2019 Preceded by husband, Titus Harrison; son, Richard T. Harrison; and 12 brothers and sisters. Survived by sister, Frankie Milus of Grosebeck, TX; brother, Nepoleon Jones of Mart, TX; special niece, Elsie Mae Davis; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 1pm Friday, August 30, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. BURIAL in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.