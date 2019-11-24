Harrison, Alfred S. September 28, 1926 - November 8, 2019 Los Angeles native Alfred Harrison graduated from Los Angeles High School and the University of Southern California and participated in the Navy's V-12 Program while attending USC during WWII. Upon graduation he was commissioned in the US Naval Reserve. Al subsequently received his Masters from UC Berkeley in Hydraulic Engineering and went to work for the US Army Corps of Engineers in Omaha, where he worked for over thirty-eight years. He retired in 1988 after rising to the position of Chief of Technical Engineering, where he was responsible for Flood Control and Dam Management for the entire Missouri River. The Army Corp of Engineers honored Al on a number of occasions for his leadership and engineering skills in developing and managing the Missouri River system of dams and levees. Al authored a number of critically acclaimed technical papers in his field and upon retirement was highly sought to work on major flood control projects in Taiwan, Indonesia, and Pakistan, to name a few. Al had many interests in life; he was a docent at the Henry Dorley Zoo for many years, he volunteered as a math tutor in Omaha schools, he was a master gardener, and he particularly loved the opera. He was an Eagle Scout as a young man in Los Angeles, led canoeing trips in Minnesota with his son's scout troop, and in his late 70's led his grandson's scout troop during summer camp on Catalina Island. As a lifetime Unitarian, Al, along with friends, started the Second Unitarian Church in Omaha. Al was the son of the late Rose (nee Skinker) and Alfred Harrison. He is predeceased by his first wife, Virginia (nee Frazier) and his son Dr. Garth Harrison. He is survived by his sister, Mary Harrison of Santa Barbara, Garth's wife, Collette (nee Carson), his daughter Bronwyn and husband Barry Lewis. He is also predeceased by his second wife Gail (nee Solomon) and is survived by his stepdaughters, Cheryl Nadler, Jodi Nadler and by his daughter, Valarie and her husband Marcelo Palacios. Al was fortunate enough to be survived by ten grandchildren, including Blake (Jaime) Lewis, Meghan Lewis, Sarah (Clay) DeLong, Lindsey (Nate) Carrier, Spencer (Jacque) Harrison, Mitch Harrison, Morgan Voss, Austin Voss, Marcelo Palacios, and Marcus Palacios. Al also was blessed with eight great grandchildren.
